Odisha's Ronit Ranjan Nayak Tops UPSC NDA Exam

Odisha's Ronit Ranjan Nayak has topped UPSC NDA exam 2020.

In the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam 2020, the final result of which was announced last week, Odisha's Ronit Ranjan Nayak is the topper. Ronit has bagged the first position among 533 candidates who have been selected for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 145th Course.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has congratulated the topper.

Hon'ble Governor congratulated Odisha's Ronit Ranjan Nayak who has topped the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam this year. Hon'ble Governor also wished Ronit a very bright career while protecting our motherland. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) March 11, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also congratulated Ronit for this extraordinary feat and has wished him good luck.

Congratulate #Odisha boy Ronit Ranjan Nayak on topping National Defence Academy Examination. Wish him best for future. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 10, 2021

Pratham Singh and Amish Das are the second and third toppers of the NDA exam, respectively.

Selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of written examination held by the UPSC on September 6, 2020 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

NDA & NA exam is held twice a year. The exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

The first NDA, NA exam of 2021 is scheduled to be held on April 18. Through this exam a total of 400 vacancies will be filled out of which 370 are available in the National Defence Academy which includes 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties). 30 vacancies will be filled in the Naval Academy.

Click here for more Jobs News