Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Exam 2018 Notification Released

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC IES/ ISS 2018 Notice: Check Details New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released official notification for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2018. The exam will begin on 29 June 2018. While a total of 14 vacancies are available under Indian Economic Service, 32 vacancies are available in Indian Statistical Service. Candidates with required eligibility conditions in the age group of 21-30 years can apply for any one of the services. The last date for submission of applications is 16 April. Candidates can submit their applications at upsconline.nic.in.



Educational Qualification

For the Indian Economic Service candidates must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics.



For the Indian Statistical Service candidates must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics.



Fee

Candidates shall have to pay Rs 200 as exam fee. The fee can either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card. Female candidates and those belonging to scheduled castes/ tribes and persons with Benchmark disability are exempted from exam fee.



Exam Scheme

UPSC will conduct the exam in two phases: written test and viva voce. Check here for written test pattern:

'The question papers in all subjects in Indian Economic Service Examination and in Indian Statistical Service Examination will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers. The question will be set in English, only.'



