Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Exam 2018 Notification Released

Educational Qualification
For the Indian Economic Service candidates must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics.
For the Indian Statistical Service candidates must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics.
Fee
Candidates shall have to pay Rs 200 as exam fee. The fee can either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card. Female candidates and those belonging to scheduled castes/ tribes and persons with Benchmark disability are exempted from exam fee.
Comments
UPSC will conduct the exam in two phases: written test and viva voce. Check here for written test pattern:
'The question papers in all subjects in Indian Economic Service Examination and in Indian Statistical Service Examination will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers. The question will be set in English, only.'
Click here for more Jobs News