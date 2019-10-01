UPSC Releases Geo-Scientist, Geologist Result 2019

UPSC Geo-Scientist and Geologist result has been released at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC result 2019: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the result of the written part of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist examination 2019 held on June 28 to 30, 2019. UPSC Geo-Scientist and Geologist examination results have been released on the official website, upsc.gov.in. According to a statement from UPSC regarding Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist examination results, the Commission has said the candidature of the selected candidates is Provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the Personality Test, the UPSC statement said.

In accordance with the Rules of examination, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission's Website and submit the same Online along with the scanned copies of certificates.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist result 2019

The DAF will be available on the website of the Commission from October 14, 2019 to October 28, 2019 till 6.00 P.M.

Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same online to the Commission will also be available on the website.

"The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination-2019 published in the gazette of India, dated 20.03.2019," the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist examination result statement said.

Schedule of Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be published in due course of time on the Commission's Website.

The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their email also for further information.

The Commission said UPSC admit card for Personality Test will be available on official website from November 29, 2019 to December 20, 2019.

