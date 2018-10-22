Engineering Services Exam 2019: UPSC To End Registration Process Today

UPSC ESE 2019 Registration Process: Apply At Upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration process for Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2019 today. The online registration process will end at 6.00 pm today. UPSC will conduct ESE 2019 prelims on January 6. ESE main exam will be held on June 30, 2019 for those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. UPSC conducts the exam annually for recruitment to services/ posts under Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates can apply for the exam at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

For the ESE 2019, candidates can withdraw their application from October 29 till November 5. In A First, UPSC Allows Candidates To Withdraw Online Applications

Candidates with degree in engineering are eligible to apply for UPSC ESE 2019. For Indian Naval Armament Service and Indian Radio Regulatory Service, candidates with M.Sc. degree in the relevant field are eligible to apply.

UPSC will issue admit cards for the exam, three weeks before the exam date. Considering it this way, UPSC ESE 2019 admit cards can be expected on December third week.

'Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for Examination/ Personality Test,' clarifies UPSC about the photo ID details which is mandatory for the exam.

