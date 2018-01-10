UPSC Declares Civil Services Main Exam 2017 Result; Interview In February Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for Civil Services (Main) Exam which was held from 28 October 2017 till 3 November 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Declares Civil Services Main Exam 2017 Result New Delhi: Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for Civil Services (Main) Exam which was held from 28 October 2017 till 3 November 2017. Qualified candidates will now be eligible for the personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'). Interview of selected candidates will begin from 19 February 2018. 'Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test of candidates being called for Interview may be downloaded from the Commission's Website,' reads the official notification released by the Commission.



Civil services prelims result was declared in July 2017. The exam was held on 18 June 2017. Close to 14000 candidates had qualified the civil services preliminary exam and 1300 in the IFS prelims exam conducted by UPSC. In this year Prelim exam, there were questions on Goods and Services Tax (GST), benami transactions and schemes run by the central government. There were also questions related to National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), 'Vidyanjali Yojana' and 'Smart India Hackathon', all of which are the NDA government's initiatives.



List of qualified candidates is available online at the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.



