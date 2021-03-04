UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Registration Begins

UPSC Civil Services exam will be held on June 27.

The Civil Services exam 2021 registration has begun, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified. The Commission conducts the Civil Services exam every year to select and appoint candidates in Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services and other civil services. The application forms of the Civil Services exam 2021 is available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application form is March 24.

The UPSC has notified that this year 712 vacancies will be filled through this exam. "The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 712 which include 22 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category," the UPSC has said in the exam notice.

The Civil Services exam is held in two phases-preliminary exam and a main exam which comprises a written exam and personal interview.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 27. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam. "The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled," the UPSC has said.

The UPSC also conducts the exam for Indian Forest Services along with the Civil Services exam. The details of this exam has also been released.

Click here for more Jobs News