UPSC To Release Combined Medical Services Exam Details This Week

UPSC CMS 2021 notification will be released on May 5.

The notification of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2021 will be released on May 5, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has mentioned in the exam calendar. The registration will commence on the same day and the option to apply online will remain open till May 25. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Medical Services exam is held for MBBS candidates to fill vacancies in various posts-- Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The upper age limit of the candidates to appear in the exam is 32 years.

In the first phase, a computer-based exam will be held. Candidates who qualify in the computer-based exam will appear for the interview. The computer-based test will comprise two papers, each carrying 250 marks. The personality test will carry a total of 100 marks. "The Interview for Personality Test will be intended to serve as a supplement to the computer-based examination for testing the General Knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study and also in the nature of a personality test to assess the candidate's intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership," the UPSC has said.

