UPSC To Notify Combined Medical Services Exam 2021 On May 5

UPSC will conduct combined medical services exam on August 29.

The Combined Medical Services exam 2021 will be held on August 29. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the exam on May 5. The registration window will remain open till May 25, as per the annual exam calendar of the UPSC.

The Combined Medical Services exam is held for filling vacancies in various posts-- Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

MBBS pass candidates are allowed to appear in this exam.

Candidates are selected based on a computer-based test and personality test. The computer-based test will comprise two papers, each carrying 250 marks. The personality test will carry a total of 100 marks.

After submitting the application form, the UPSC will allow candidates to withdraw it in case they do not wish to appear for the exam.

Last year, a total of 559 vacancies were notified by the Commission. In 2019, a total of 962 vacancies were announced.

