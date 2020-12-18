UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Admit Card Released

UPSC Civil Services main exam will be held from January 8 to 17.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of the Civil Services main exam scheduled from January 8 to January 17. The admit cards are available on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Download UPSC Admit Card

Candidates who have qualified the Civil Services preliminary examination which was held on October 4 are eligible to appear for the main exam. A total of 10564 candidates are eligible to sit in the exam.

After the main exam, interview will be held.

UPSC will release the marks obtained by the candidates in the preliminary exam after the entire selection process of the Civil Services exam is over. "Candidates are informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result," the UPSC has said.

Civil Services exam 2021 will be released on February 10, 2021. The preliminary exam will be held on June 27, 2021. The main exam will be held on September 17, 2021.

In another notification, the UPSC has invited applications for filling vacancies in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi Municipal Council and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is December 31.

