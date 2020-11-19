UPSC To Release Civil Services Exam 2021 Details In February

UPSC CSE 2021 prelims will be held in June.

The preliminary round of the Civil Services exam will be held on June 27, 2021. The main test, for which candidates who have qualified the preliminary round are eligible, will be held on September 17, 2021. Registration for the exam will begin on February 10, 2021.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the exam for selecting candidates for Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services and 22 other Civil Services.

Currently, the Civil Services exam 2020 is being held. The notification of the current Civil Services exam was released on February 12, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and was held on October 4. The UPSC had released the result of the exam within 20 days and has scheduled the main exam in January, 2021.

After the main exam, interview is held. Candidates are shortlisted for the interview based on the marks obtained in the main exam.

Candidates can choose to disclose their marks for other employment opportunities, in case they do not qualify in the exam. The UPSC will publicly disclose the marks of the candidates obtained in the written exam and interview through public portals. "The information shared through this disclosure scheme about the non-recommended candidates may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates from the information made available in the public portal," the UPSC has said.

On December 30, the UPSC will release the details of the exam for admission to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The exam will be held in April, 2021.

In February, 2021, the UPSC will conduct the Combined Geo Scientist preliminary exam and the Combined Defence Services exam.

The exam for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be held on May 9, 2021. This exam was scheduled in October when Civil Services exam was scheduled in May. After the Commission rescheduled the exam in October, the EPFO exam was postponed.

