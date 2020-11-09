UPSC To Hold NDA, NA Exam In April 2021; Notification Next Month

UPSC will release the NDA, NA exam details on December 30.

The details of the exam which will be held for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) will be released on December 30, 2020. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details on its website and release application forms for the exam on the same day. Forms can be filled and submitted on the UPSC portal till January 19, 2021.

NDA and NA exam will be held on April 18, 2021.

This will be the first NDA and NA exam of the 2021 year. The exam is held twice a year, in April and in September.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown imposed in the entire country, both the exams were held on the same day.

Admission to the NDA and NA is done on the basis of the results of the written examination which is conducted by the UPSC and the intelligence and personality test which is conducted by the Services Selection Board. Candidates who qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the interview.

The details of the second NDA and NA exam will be announced on June 9, 2021. The exam will be held on September 5, 2021.

"The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant," UPSC has mentioned in the annual exam calendar.

