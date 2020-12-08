UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Admit Card Expected Soon

UPSC will conduct Civil Services main exam on January 8, 2021.

The admit cards for the Civil Services main exam 2020 can be expected soon. The exam will be held on January 8, 2021. The admit cards will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and will be available on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

"The e-Admit Card along with the Time Table of the said examination will be uploaded on the Commission's website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination," the UPSC has mentioned in the exam notification.

Candidates who have qualified the Civil Services preliminary examination which was held on October 4 are eligible to appear for the main exam. A total of 10564 candidates are eligible to sit in the exam.

After the declaration of the Civil Services preliminary exam, the UPSC had asked the qualified candidates tom register for the main exam. The registration process was open from October 28 to November 11.

The marks obtained by the candidates in the preliminary exam will be released by the Commission after the entire selection process of the Civil Services exam is over. "Candidates are informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result," the UPSC has said.

The Civil Services exam 2021 details will be released in February. The exam will be held in June.

