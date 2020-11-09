UPSC Civil Services Main Exam To Be Held In January 2021

UPSC Civil Services main exam will be held from January 8 to 17.

The Civil Services main exam will be held from January 8 to January 17. The exam schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam will be held in five days in two sessions every day, except the day when there will be essay writing paper. The complete schedule of the exam is available on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Schedule

A total of 10,564 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services main exam based on the performance in the preliminary exam which was held on October 4.

The Civil Services main exam will be held at Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the main exam have to fill and submit a detailed application form (DAF) on or before November 11.

UPSC Civil Services Exam DAF

The official notification and the application forms for the Civil Services exam 2021 will be released in February. The preliminary exam will be held in June, 2021.

Selection to Civil Services which includes Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services and others, is done by the UPSC through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and interview.

