Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy Conducts Virtual Mock Interview For UPSC Aspirants

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is conducting virtual mock interviews for registered students whose UPSC' interview has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 60 students of RCA qualified UPSC Mains Exams 2019 and 48 of them already appeared in personality test/ interview conducted by the commission. Remaining 12 candidates could not appear for interview as it was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and their interview will now be held between July 20-29, 2020.

For the mock interview, RCA has roped in some prominent civil servants and academicians as panel members to grill students on various national and international issues. The panel is also providing valuable tips to the participants for the actual interview.

Civil servants from various services like Mr. Indraveer Yadav IAS, Mr. Mahesh Misra IPS, Mr. S.S. Khan IRS, Mr. Javeed Ahmad IPS, Mr. Khursheed Ganai IAS, Mr. Vivek Katju IFS and Prof. U.M. Ameen have acted as panel members during the interview.

Prof. Najma Akhtar, JMI Vice-Chancellor, is personally monitoring the mock interviews. She addressed the panel members and briefed them about the successful efforts of RCA, JMI. She thanked the panel members for devoting their time and giving valuable tips to students. She also praised the efforts of Mr. Tanvir Zafar Ali, Hony. Director and Mohd. Tarique, Deputy Director of RCA, JMI.

24 students of RCA, JMI have also qualified for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and their interview is scheduled to start from July 15, 2020. RCA is arranging Virtual Mock Interview for them also with the same panel. Meanwhile, 14 students of RCA, JMI were selected in Jammu and Kashmir PSC exam recently.

RCA was established in 2010 by UGC under the aegis of Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP), JMI to provide free coaching and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women and Minorities for civil services and other competitive examinations. Since, 2010-11 till 2018 around 240 students have successfully joined Indian Civil Services. Besides, more than 250 students have also been selected in various other central and state services i.e., CAPF, IB, RBI (Grade B), APF, Bank PO and PCS etc.

