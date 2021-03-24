UPSC Civil Services, Forest Service Exam Registration Closes Today

UPSC Civil Services, Indian Forest Service prelims will be held on June 27.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration link for Civil Services and Indian Forest Service exam today. The application form submission link will be deactivated at 6 pm, the UPSC has mentioned in the website.

This registration is being done for the preliminary phase of Civil Services and Indian Forest Service exam. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exams will be asked to fill another detailed application form.

The exams will be held on June 27.

Candidates will be issued admit cards to appear for the exam. The admit card will have details of the exam shift, city, and centre.

"Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice," the UPSC has said.

UPSC has declared the Civil Services main exam 2020 result on March 23. The Commission has released the list of who have qualified for the interview round. The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Candidates who have qualified for interview have to fill up and submit a detailed application form which will be available on the website of the UPSC from March 25 to April 5. In this form candidates have to give preference of their services and cadre.