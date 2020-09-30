UPSC Civil Services Exam: South Central Railway To Run Special Train For Candidates

UPSC prelims 2020: South Central Railway will run special trains for UPSC candidates.

South Central Railway will run special trains for candidates who are appearing for the Civil Services Exam on October 4. The special train will leave Vijayawada at 3 pm and will reach Vishakhapatnam at 10 pm on October 3 carrying Civil Services aspirants. The next day, after the exam is over the train will leave Vishakhapatnam at 8.30 pm for Vijayawada.

These UPSC special trains, number 07233, will have sleeper and general second class coaches.

The train will stop at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations in both the directions.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will also run special trains in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the UPSC candidates. The UPSC special trains will leave from Berhampur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram at 4 pm, from Koraput at 5 am and 1 pm on October 3. The ECoR will also operate examination special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela-Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, 20 candidates have filed petition against the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for conducting the Civil Services exam amid rising cases of COVID-19 and in view of flood situation in many parts of the country. The top court has listed the matter for hearing today.

