UPSC Civil Services Exam (Prelims) Admit Card Next Week; Updates Awaited

UPSC's Civil Services preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on May 31.

UPSC's Civil Services preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on May 31. The admit cards are expected next week. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases admit cards three weeks prior to the exam. However, in view of the COVID-19 lockdown extension, the UPSC has not made any announcement regarding the exam.

Candidates have been asking to delay the exam since last month as for many candidates exam centres are allotted far away from their place. UPSC allots centres to candidates on the basis of certain criteria and if the number of candidates in a given area exceed the accommodation capacity for the exam, the candidates are allotted centres at distant places.

In the last week of April, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had assured candidates that the exams will definitely take place. He had also said that the rescheduled dates will be in such a manner that candidates will be given sufficient time to reach their designated centres.

The UPSC has postponed Civil Services 2019 main exam and has put on hold the notifications of Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam. The Commission will conduct the Civil Services 2020 prelims exam, Engineering services main exam, Geologist services main exam.

Click here for more Jobs News