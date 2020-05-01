COVID-19 Lockdown Extended: What Impact Will It Have On Schools, Colleges, Exams

Exam conducting agencies and organisations may soon release fresh notifications.

The lockdown imposed nationwide to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended by two more weeks starting on May 4. This may affect the schedule of many exams which were rescheduled keeping in mind May 3 as the lockdown deadline. With the new announcement, lockdown is expected to continue till May third week.

Exams and jobs which were scheduled till May third week will be postponed in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. For the exams which were scheduled immediately after the lockdown, a fresh announcement is likely to be made soon.

Exam conducting agencies and organisations may soon announce further extension of application processes or the postponement of the exams.

One of the biggest anticipations is around CBSE board exams. The exams will not be cancelled, the Board has already clarified few days before. It will conduct the exam as and when it is ready for so. With the lockdown extension the Board will be able to decide on the exams after third week of May.

Major entrance exams of 2020 have not been held yet. NEET, JEE Main have been postponed. For other exams, the application process has been extended for the second time but no exam date has been fixed.

So far, the government has not taken any decision on re-opening schools and colleges. However, the UGC has already released guidelines on carrying forward academic activities in universities in which it has suggested to begin the academic session in September instead of July. Guidelines for schools are expected to be released soon.

Meanwhile academic activities are being maintained by schools and colleges through online classes, video lectures and government's digital platforms.

Recruitment exams like Civil Services main exam have also been postponed. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to make an announcement on the Civil Services preliminary exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held on May 31. Admit cards for the exam are scheduled to release next week; UPSC releases exam admit cards three weeks before the commencement of the exam.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also postponed three of its ongoing exams and has put on hold the recruitment of this year.

