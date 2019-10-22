UPSC Releases Marks Of Newly Recommended Civil Service Candidates

UPSC Civil Services 2018: Marks of newly recommended candidates released

The marks of the 53 newly recommended candidates for the Civil Services have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Commission has released the scores obtained by the candidates in the written test and the interview in main exam.

The 53 additional candidates include 38 General, 14 OBC and 1 SC category candidate.

The highest score among the new candidates is 982 marks which is 48.5%.

UPSC had released the final result of the Civil Services exam 2018 on April 5 this year. A total of 759 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' against 812 vacancies.

The marks of the recommended candidates were released within 15 days of the declaration of result.

Kanishak Kataria had topped the exam securing 1121 marks. An engineer from IIT Bombay, Kanishak made headlines for crediting his success, among others, to his girlfriend. Among the 182 women candidates who cleared the exam, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh who secured 5th rank was the topper. Ms Deshmukh hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and is a Chemical Engineer. She graduated from Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in 2018.

