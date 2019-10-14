Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam Details On October 30

UPSC CDS (I) 2020 Details On October 30

Details of the first Combined Defence Services exam 2020 will be released on October 30. The CDS exam, as it is commonly referred to as, is held twice for admission to Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad and Officers' Training Academy Chennai. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announces the exam details on its website. Through this exam, the Commission will also select women candidates for non-technical course.

The CDS (I) 2020 exam will be held on February 2. The previous CDS (I) exam was held on February 3.

Last year in each of the exams, 417 vacancies were notified.

Registration process for the CDS exam will be open till November 19.

After the online registration process concludes, UPSC would allow candidates to withdraw their applications in case they wish not to take the exam. Usually the application withdrawal facility is open for a week.

As per the public disclosure of marks scheme of the UPSC where it declares the marks obtained by the candidates for the increasing employment opportunities, the scores of written exam and the interview in CDS exam will be shared publicly. The disclosure will be made in respect of only those candidates who will appear in the SSB Interview for the CDS exam and are not qualified. The information can be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates from the information made available in the public portal.

