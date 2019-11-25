UPSC Declares CDS (I) Exam Final Result

Meanwhile the written exam result for CDS (II) was declared on November 1.

Final result of the Combined Defence Services-I (CDS I) has been declared. The CDS result is available on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A total of 129 candidates have been declared qualified in the exam based on the written exam held in February and the interview conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The CDS I exam was held for admission to the 148th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 207 F (P) Course.

The CDS (I) 2020 registration has recently concluded. UPSC, the central service recruiter which also conducts CDS written exam, would allow candidates to withdraw their application from November 26 to December 3.

