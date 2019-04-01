UPSC Releases Marks Of Combined Defence Services Exam (I)

UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Scores Released: Know How To Check

Marks of the Combined Defence Services Exam (I) or CDS (I) have been released. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores of all the candidates who have not qualified the exam. The Commission had asked the candidates to give their choice on disclosing their marks in the exam. Under the Commission's "public disclosure mark" scheme, the marks will be used by other government bodies for recruitment "...with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates."

Mark List

The information shall remain valid for one year.

The final result of the exam was released on November 9 for IMA, NA and AFA. For OTA the result was declared on February 1.

"Besides sharing of the above information of nonqualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services Examination - (I), 2018 conducted by the Commission, the Commission assumes no further responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which the above information related to candidates, is utilized by other private or public organizations," reads disclaimer.

