UPSC CDS (I), 2018 Exam Final Result Declared

UPSC has declared final result for CDS (I), 2018 exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the UPSC CDS (I), 2018 examination. The result is available on the commission's official website. The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. A total of 172 candidates have been deemed qualified. The list also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

Candidates who have qualified in the CDS (I), 2018 exam will join Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 109th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 23rd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, which will commence in April, 2019.

UPSC CDS (I), 2018 Exam Final Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Final Result: CDS (I), 2018 exam' link in the 'What's New' section of the website.

Step three: Click on the pdf icon on the next page.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the same and check for your name and roll number.

The marks of the candidates will be released by the commission on the website within 15 days of the result declaration and will remain for viewing for 30 days.

