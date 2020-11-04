UPSC To Conduct CDS (II) Exam On November 8

UPSC CDS exam will be held on November 8.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam on November 8. This is the second CDS exam of the year. Admit cards for the exam have already been released. Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card, can download it from the website of UPSC.

Through CDS exam, UPSC selects candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) Training Course; Officers' Training Academy, Chennai (Madras).

UPSC has asked candidates to keep ready the important documents, details of which are given in the notification, in original along with their self-attested copies soon after the declaration of the result of the written part of the examination which is likely to be declared in the month of December, 2020 for submission to the Army, Naval and Air Headquarters during interview.

UPSC has a facilitation counter for helping candidates with their application, exam or candidature.

The UPSC has already released the dates for CDS (I) and CDS (II) 2021 exams. CDS (I) exam will be held on February 7, 2021. The exam notice for CDS (II) will be released on August 4, 2021 and the exam will be held on November 14, 2021.

