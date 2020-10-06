UPSC To Reimburse Air Fare For CAPF Interview

UPSC CAPF interview will begin on November 2.

UPSC will reimburse the air fare of candidates appearing for the interview round of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) exam. In an official notification released today, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said that, "as train services are not fully functional, to facilitate the candidates, as a one-time measure, the Commission, has decided to reimburse the lowest economy class 'to and fro' air fare to the candidates for attending the personality tests."

UPSC CAPF Interview List

The air fare will be reimbursed for those opting cheapest flight option under economy class among the airlines operating in the concerned sector and have booked tickets directly from the airlines (booking counters, website of airlines) or through travel agents authorized by Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance (Ashoka Tours & Travels, Balmer and Lawrie and IRCTC).

For reimbursement, UPSC will consider the nearest airport on the basis of the address given by the candidates in their Detailed Application Forms (DAFs).

To claim reimbursement for the air fare candidates will be required to produce the receipt or air ticket (for both sides) showing details of the fare charge with boarding pass (for onward journey only).

UPSC will conduct the interview for the first two weeks only, starting from November 2. For the remaining candidates it has said that it will release the schedule later. Interview letters will be released on October 12.

In view of COVID-19 infection, the Commission will provide sealed kit to candidates on the interview day. The kit will consist of face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitizer and hand gloves.

Click here for more Jobs News