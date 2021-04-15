UPSC To Release CAPFs Assistant Commandant Exam Details Today

UPSC to release CAPF exam details today.

The recruitment exam for selection of Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)-- Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashashtra Seema Bal-will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 8.

The UPSC CAPFs exam details will be released today and the registration process will commence today. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till May 5.

Graduates between 20-25 years of age are eligible to apply for this exam. The upper age limit will be relaxed for candidates belonging to various categories as per government rules.

Selection process includes a written exam, physical standards, physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests and interview. Marks obtained by the candidate in the written exam and the interview will be considered for final merit list.