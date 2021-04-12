UPSC CAPFs 2021 Exam In August, Registration Begins This Week

UPSC CAPFs exam will be held on August 8.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notice of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) examination, 2021 on April 15. The registration for the exam will commence on the same day and the facility will remain open till May 5. The UPSC CAPFs exam will be held on August 8.

UPSC CAPFs exam is held for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)-- Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). In the previous exam a total of 209 vacancies were announced to be filled through this exam.

Graduates between 20-25 years of age are eligible to apply for this exam. The upper age limit will be relaxed for candidates belonging to various categories as per government rules.

Candidates will be selected for the Assistant Commandant post on the basis of a written exam, physical standards, physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests and interview.

The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview or personality test.

After the completion of the registration process, the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their applications if they do not wish to appear for the exam.

