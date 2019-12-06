Physical Standard Test For CAPFs Assistant Commandant Begins On December 16

The final result will be announced by UPSC.

The physical standard test for selection of candidates for Assistant Commandant post in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be held from December 16 to December 31. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will conduct the tests on the behest of the Ministry of Home Affairs. In that duration, CRPF would conduct the physical standard test, physical efficiency test and the medical standard test. A total of 2140 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the tests.

Download Admit Card

The candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the written test and submission of detailed application forms. Of the total 2,215 candidates who had qualified the written test, a total of 2,140 including 171 female candidates have submitted the detailed application form. The written test result was declared on October 18.

The recruitment was notified by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in April. A total of 323 vacancies will be filled through this exam in the CAPFs: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The final result will be announced by UPSC.

Click here for more Jobs News