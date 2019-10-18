UPSC CAPF Result For Written Exam Released. Check Here

UPSC CAFP result for the written exam held in August is available at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released written exam results (also known as UPSC CAPF result) for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants' recruitment. The UPSC CAPF result has been released for the written examination held by the Commission on August 18, 2019. The UPSC CAFP results are available at upsc.gov.in. The candidates with the roll numbers given on the official website have qualified for Physical Standards Test (PST) or Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST), the next stage of the recruitment.

The candidates whose roll numbers have been given as UPSC CAPF result will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

The Central Reserve Police Force (nodal authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs for conducting the recruitment process further) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the PST, PET and MST, to be conducted by them.

In case, any candidate does not receive the UPSC call letter for these tests due course of time, they may contact the DIG (Recruitment), Central Reserve Police Force on Telephone No. 011- 26160255, FAX No. 011-26160250 and e-mail ID at digrect@crpf.gov.in and the UPSC through letter or Fax or email immediately, to facilitate delivery of communications to them promptly.

The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination through this UPSC CAPF result are required to get themselves registered on the UPSC's website upsconline.nic.in before filling up or submitting the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates or documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc.

Online DAF will be available on the Commission's Website from October 30, 2019 to November 13, 2019 till 6.00 P. M.

