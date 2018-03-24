UPSC Cancels Marketing Officer Recruitment (July 2017 Notification) A total of 28 vacancies were notified for recruitment to Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Directorate of Marketing and Inspection. The notification has been withdrawn now.

New Delhi: On 22 July 2017, UPSC had released recruitment notification for Marketing Officer posts at Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. A total of 28 vacancies were notified for recruitment to Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Directorate of Marketing and Inspection. The notification has been withdrawn now.



'It is notified for information to all concerned that the process of recruitment to twenty eight posts of Marketing Officer (Group-I) (Survey, Training & Quality Control) in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Directorate of Marketing and Inspection published in the Employment Newspapers of the country on 22nd July, 2017 vide Commission's Advertisement No. 14/2017 Item No.1 Vacancy No. 17071401522 has been withdrawn by the concerned Ministry/Department. Therefore, the Commission has decided to close the process of recruitment is the above said post,' reads the official update released in this week's Employment News.



Meanwhile, other recruitment notified through the advertisement 14/ 2017 have not been cancelled. UPSC had also notified Specialist Grade-III (Bio Chemistry), Assistant Chemist (Central Ground Water Board) recruitment.



