UPSC Cancels Marketing Officer Recruitment (July 2017 Notification)

'It is notified for information to all concerned that the process of recruitment to twenty eight posts of Marketing Officer (Group-I) (Survey, Training & Quality Control) in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Directorate of Marketing and Inspection published in the Employment Newspapers of the country on 22nd July, 2017 vide Commission's Advertisement No. 14/2017 Item No.1 Vacancy No. 17071401522 has been withdrawn by the concerned Ministry/Department. Therefore, the Commission has decided to close the process of recruitment is the above said post,' reads the official update released in this week's Employment News.
