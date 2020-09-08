UPSC Allows To Change Test Centre For Engineering Service, Geo-Scientist Exam

UPSC exams: The option to change the exam centre will remain open till Sept 13.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates who have been shortlisted for the Engineering Services main exam and the Combined Geo-Scientist main exam to apply for new test centres if they have difficulty in appearing for the exam from the centres they had already chosen. The Engineering Services main exam will be held on October 18 and the Combined Geo-Scientist main exam will be held on October 17 and 18.

The option to change the exam centre will remain open till September 13.

Change Test Centre

"The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their revised choices of Centre of the above Examination, where they are facing difficulty in taking the Examination from the Centre already chose, because of COVID-19 related difficulties," the UPSC has notified.

"The candidates, who are not interested to change their Centre, are not required to log into the online system of Centre change," it has added.

These exams were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the UPSC revised the exam dates and new dates were notified on the website.

As per the new schedule, the Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on October 4. Admit cards for the exam has already been released on the website of UPSC.

