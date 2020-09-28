UPSC Releases Admit Card For Indian Statistical, Economic Service Exam

UPSC has released admit cards for Indian Statistical, Economic Service exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for the Indian Statistical Service exam and Indian Economic Service exam. Candidates who have registered for appearing in these exams, can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The exams will be held from October 16 to October 18 in two shifts per day. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam Schedule

UPSC had postponed the exam this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The notification was released on June 10.

The selection process will include a written exam, followed by a viva-voce for candidates who have qualified the exam. The written exam will be held for six papers carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and the viva-voce will be of 200 marks.

In another related development, UPSC has been asked to apprise the Supreme Court of the arrangements it has made to conduct the Civil Services exam on October 4. A group of 20 aspirants have filed a petition seeking postponement of the exam. The UPSC has told the Supreme Court today that it is not possible for it to postpone the exam further. The exam was initially scheduled on May 31.

