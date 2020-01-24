Uttar Pradesh JE 2013 Recruitment Concludes. 89 Qualify

The written exam was held on May 22 and May 23 in 2016.

Six years after the recruitment was announced, Uttar Pradesh's Junior Engineer recruitment process has concluded. The exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) was notified on December 24, 2013. The final result of the exam was announced on January 16 in which 89 candidates, out of 13,745 candidates who took the exam have been recommended for appointment.

The next selection round, for personal interview, was held between November 30 and December 10. The interview list was based on the exam held in 2016 and the result of the written exam was declared on October 16.

Meanwhile, the Commission has announced Combined State Engineering Services (General Recruitment/Special Recruitment) examination 2019. Candidates can submit their application latest by January 30. The said recruitment is for the year 2019, from which it is evident that the application process, exams, selection and appointment would commence at least till mid-2020. A total of 692 vacancies have been notified in various departments under the state government. Graduate engineers between 21 and 40 years of age are eligible for the recruitment.

