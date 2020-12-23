Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Jobs For Graduates, Others

UPPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online within January 22

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced jobs for graduates, postgraduates and others. The UPPSC has notified vacancies in various government departments and organizations. Application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and candidates can fill and submit it before January 22.

Vacancy Details

Entomologist in UP Horticulture and Food Processing Department: 1 post

Assistant Director, Fisheries in Matsya Vibhag: 6 posts

Registrar in the Department of Higher Education: 2 posts

Assistant Chemist in Department of Geology, Mining: 1 post

Assistant Geologist in Department of Geology, Mining: 1 post

Principal (Allopathy) in Medical Education Department: 1 post

Assistant Sociologist in Town and Country Planning Department: 1 post

Assistant Architect Planner in Town and Country Planning Department: 1 post

Lecturer Moalijat in AYUSH (Unani) Department: 3 posts

Lecturer Kulliyat in AYUSH (Unani) Department: 1 post

"In case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts,the Commission may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time,"the UPPSC has said. The exam will be objective and candidates will be asked to select an answer from 4 alternatives.

The UPPSC will conduct an exam for the selection of Lecturers in government inter college. A total of 1,473 vacancies will be filled through this exam. The last date for submission of application is January 22, 2021.

