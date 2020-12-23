Uttar Pradesh Lecturer Government Inter College Exam 2020 Details Released

UPPSC lecturer recruitment 2020: Registration deadline is January 22

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct exam for the selection of Lecturers in government inter college. There will be a preliminary examination first and candidates who qualify this will appear for the main written exam. "The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate," the UPPSC has said.

The exams will be held at Prayagraj and Lucknow.

A total of 1,473 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The payscale for this post is Rs 9300-34800 grade pay Rs 4800

"The candidates must possess postgraduate degree in respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of On-Line application," the UPPSC has said.

"Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2020," it has added.

The last date for submission of application is January 22, 2021.

