Uttar Pradesh Announces Assistant Professor Vacancies In Medical Education Department

UPPSC Recruitment for Assistant Professor in Medical Education Department

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced Assistant Professor vacancies in the Medical Education Department (Allopathy), Uttar Pradesh. The number of vacancies available is 424. The nature of the vacancies is gazetted/ temporary. There's also one vacancy available for Principal with the UP Medical Education Department (Allopathy). The application process begins today. In order to apply for the recruitment, candidates have to register and pay application fee first.

The last date to pay application fee is September 23 and the last date to complete the application process is September 26, 2019.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria from the official recruitment notification here.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will have to complete the basic registration process first. After completing the basic registration, candidates will need to pay application fee.

The application fee is Rs. 105 for General category and OBC category candidates, Rs. 65 for SC and ST category candidates, and Rs. 25 for PwD candidates.

Knowledge of Hindi is mandatory for candidates applying for this post.

Candidates who apply for the recruitment will be called for an interview. In case the commission receives a large number of applications, it may hold a screening test. Details of the screening test will be communicated to the applicants later. The screening test, if conducted, will be objective in nature and there will be a penalty of every wrong answer.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.