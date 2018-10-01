UPPSC Announces Recruitment For Medical Officer, Other Posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2018 For Medical Officer, Other Posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced recruitment against vacancies available under various departments. Online registration for the direct recruitment process has already begun and candidates can apply for the posts at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of fees is November 1, 2018 and candidates can deposit the fees latest by October 29, 2018. Selection to the posts will be through interview. However, 'in case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, the Commission may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time. Under the conditions of holding screening test (objective type), penalty shall be imposed for wrong answers given by the candidates,' reads the job notice.

Vacancy Details