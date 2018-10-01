UPPSC Announces Recruitment For Medical Officer, Other Posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced recruitment against vacancies available under various departments. Online registration for the direct recruitment process has already begun and candidates can apply for the posts at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of fees is November 1, 2018 and candidates can deposit the fees latest by October 29, 2018. Selection to the posts will be through interview. However, 'in case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, the Commission may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time. Under the conditions of holding screening test (objective type), penalty shall be imposed for wrong answers given by the candidates,' reads the job notice.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Government Conveyancer: 1 post under Nyaya Vibhag Uttar Pradesh
- Economic And Statistical Officer: 4 posts under Economic and Statistical Prabhag, Rajya Niyojan Sansthan, U.P.
- Research Officer (Technical): 6 posts under State Planning Institute, U.P. (Naveen Prabhag)
- Vetting Officer: 1 post under Uttar Pradesh Secretariate Legislative Department Service
- Sangrahalayadhyaksha: 1 post under Department of Culture
- Director: 1 post under U.P. State Archaeology Department
- Tribal Officer: 1 post under U.P. Social Welfare Department, Tribal Directorate (Headquarters)
- Assistant Geo-Physicist: 2 posts under Directorate of Geology and Mining, U.P.
- Allopathic Medical Officer: 2354 posts under Provincial Medical and Health Service Cadre
- Professor (Allopathy): 4 posts in Medical Education Department, U.P.
- Lecturer Ilmul Advia: 1 post in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the U.P
- Medical Officer: 25 posts in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the U.P.
- Hydrologist (Geology): 14 posts in Ground Water Department
- Assistant Geophysicist: 10 posts in Ground Water Department
- Regional Tourist Officer/ Publicity Officer: 3 posts in Tourism Department
- Assistant Director: 4 posts in Directorate of Institutional Finance, Insurance and Externally Aided Project U.P.
- Research Officer: 1 post in Establishment Review Bureau Finance Department, Lucknow