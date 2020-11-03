UPPSC Assistant Engineer Exam: Option To Select District Centre Opens

UPPSC Assistant Engineer exam on December 13

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened the online facility where candidates can change their choices for the district centre in which they wish to appear for the Assistant Engineer recruitment exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 13.

Select District Centre Choice

The reason why the Commission has decided to reopen the centre selection option is because it now plans to conduct the exam in 5 districts instead of 2. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held in Prayagraj and Lucknow and now, after the number of candidates increased, it has been decided that that the exam will also be held at Agra, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur.

Candidates can exercise their options till November 13.

Meanwhile, the UPPSC had conducted the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination on October 11. This exam is held along with the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam. The main exam is scheduled for January 2021. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main exam. Selection to PCS posts is through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The prelims consisted of two compulsory papers and the answer sheet were on OMR sheets.

