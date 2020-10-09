Uttar Pradesh PCS Preliminary Exam On October 11

UP PCS preliminary exam will be held on October 11.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the PCS preliminary exam on October 11. The PCS exam or the Provincial Civil Services exam is also known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination. This exam is held along with the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam.

This exam was announced in April and the UPPSC had announced to fill 200 vacancies through this exam. Graduates between 21-40 years of age are eligible for this exam.

It was initially scheduled to be held on June 21. Due to COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed.

The preliminary exam will be held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi as per details given in the first notification which was released in April.

Selection to PCS posts is through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The prelims would consist of two compulsory papers of which answer sheet be on OMR sheets.

UPPSC has been constantly updating candidates about the change in exam centres. Candidates should check the official website for updates on the exam centre.

The Commission had recently held main exam for the 2019 PCS recruitment. The exam was held from September 22 to September 26 at centres in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in two sessions.

