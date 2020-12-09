Uttar Pradesh Assistant Prosecution Officer Exam Final Result Declared

UPPSC has declared the final result of the Assistant Prosecution Officer exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of the Assistant Prosecution Officer exam. A total of 17 candidates have been recommended by the Commission for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer.

UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Result

Candidates have been selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

A total of 54 candidates were shortlisted for the interview, which was held on December 4, based on the marks obtained by them in the written exam held on November 5.

Out of the 54 candidates, 17 have been selected for appointment.

Details of the cut off marks of the written exam will be released on the website soon, the UPPSC has said.

The UPPSC will conduct the Combined State Engineering exam on December 13. The Commission has released admit cards for the exam. The Engineering Services examination will have two question papers. Each question paper will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration.

Currently, the Commission has invited applications for filling vacancies in Home Police, Higher Education, Public Works and other departments. Application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of application forms is December 24.

