UPPSC 2020: UP PCS prelims on June 21. Notification expected soon

The official notification for the Uttar Pradesh Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination can be expected soon as the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, as per the date sheet released by the exam conducting body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

UPPSC Releases Exam Calendar For 2020

The exam, also referred to as Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service or UP PCS exam, is a state level civil service exam. Selection to the posts notified under the UP PCS notification will be through preliminary exam and main exam. The preliminary exam will be held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi. The prelims would consist of two compulsory papers of which answer sheet be on OMR sheets. The main exam would comprise a written test and interview.

Details of the UP PCS 2020 will be available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Last year, 300 vacancies were notified for recruitment through this exam, which was 64% less than the number of vacancies notified in 2018. In 2017, only 251 vacancies were notified for the UP PCS which was later increased to 677.

Through the PCS exam, the UPPSC recommends candidates for recruitment to provincial civil service which is the administrative civil service under Group A and Group B of the state service of the executive branch of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

