Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment: UPPRPB Extends Registration Deadline

UP Police recruitment drive registration deadline extended till June 15.

For the ongoing recruitment drive, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the registration deadline till June 15. Prior to this, the registration was scheduled to close on May 30. Application forms are available on the website of the Board.

This recruitment was announced in February and till date, the registration deadline has been extended twice.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 9534 vacancies in Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire Officer posts will be filled.

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is graduation. For Fire Officer post science graduates are only eligible. Candidates should be between 21-28 years of age as on July 1, 2021. Relaxation in age limit will be given to candidates belonging to various reserved categories as per government rules.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, physical efficiency test and a physical standard test.

The written test will carry a total of 400 marks and will comprise questions from general Hindi, general knowledge, numerical and other related topics. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours duration to attempt the questions. The pass mark in this exam is 35% in each paper and 50% in aggregate.

