UP Police Recruitment Board Reschedules Registration For Jobs Notified In March

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has rescheduled the registration process for the new recruitment drive announced in March 2021. On March 23, the board had announced to fill 1,329 vacancies in Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) posts. The Board had notified that the registration process for this recruitment drive will begin on May 1.

However, a recent notification has intimated to candidates that the registration will begin on May 15 and will be open till June 15.

The registration will be held online on the official website of the Board. Candidates have to fill and submit the application form and deposit the fee within the deadline. The application fee is Rs 400.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written exam, skill test, and physical standard test.

The Board has extended the registration deadline for recruitment of 9,534 Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire Officer posts till May 30. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written test, physical efficiency test and a physical standard test.

