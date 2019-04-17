UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Result Released

UPPSC Staff Nurse exam result has been released

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for Staff Nurse Examination 2017. The Staff Nurse Recruitment exam was conducted on December 17, 2017. UPPSC had advertised 448 vacancies for Staff Nurse Male and 3390 vacancies for Female Staff Nurse posts. The examination was conducted at examination centres in Allahabad and Lucknow. The commission has now released the cut off marks and marks scored by individual candidates on its official website.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2017: How to check?

Step one: Go to official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are informed that the result for Staff Nurse Examination 2017 will be available for viewing only till April 23, 2019.

The Staff Nursing examination was conducted in pen-paper mode and was objective in nature. The questions asked covered General Hindi, General Knowledge, and Nursing.

