Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended

Gramin Dak Sevaks are Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak.

For Uttar Pradesh postal circle, application submission deadline for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment has been extended till May 7. The application submission process was scheduled to end on April 22. Candidates who have not applied for the post can submit their application now.

This is the second phase of GDS recruitment in Uttar Pradesh postal circle. A total of 3951 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

"The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as on 23.03.2020 the date of notification of the vacancies," the job notice reads.

"Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks," the notice also reads.

Candidates who have passed class 10 examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally.

Applicant should also have knowledge of local language. As per the guidelines mentioned in the job notice, the candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard, as compulsory or elective subjects, as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

