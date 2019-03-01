UPPRPB Releases SI Civil Police Selection List For Recruitment Announced In 2016

UPPRPB has released SI Civil Police selection list for recruitment announced in 2016

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result for SI Civil Police (both Male and Female) Direct Recruitment. The result is available on the official website. UPPRPB, in 2016, had advertised 600 vacancies of SI Civil Police (Female) post, 2400 vacancies of SI Civil Police (Male), 210 vacancies of Platoon Commander (PC) PAC, and 97 Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO).

For the post of SI Civil Police (Female), 305 candidates have been recommended for recruitment. For the post of SI Civil Police (Male) 1943 candidates, for the post of PC PAC 164 candidates, and for the post of FSSO 78 candidates have been recommended for recruitment.

UP Police SI, PC PAC, FSSO result: How to check?

Step one: Go to UPPRPB official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link given on the page. UPPRPB has released one combined list for SI Civil Police (Female) post, and a combined list for SI Civil Police (Male), Platoon Commander (PC) PAC, and Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO) based on registration number, and has also released rank-wise list. Make sure to click on the correct link.

Step three: On clicking the link, result pdf will open.

Step four: Download the result pdf and look for your roll number.

The board has also released the list of candidates who have not been selected.

UPPRPB Selection List for SI Civil Police (Female) post - Registration Number Wise

UPPRPB Selection List for SI Civil Police (Male), PC PAC, and FSSO - Registration Number Wise

UPPRPB Selection List for SI Civil Police (Female) post - Rank Wise

UPPRPB Selection List for SI Civil Police (Male), PC PAC, and FSSO - Rank Wise

