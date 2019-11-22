UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Document Verification, PST Admit Card Next Week

UP Police Constable Document Verification, PST admit card will be released next week

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result for written test conducted for recruitment of Constables. The recruitment was announced in October last year and the written test, which is the first stage of selection process, was held in January this year. Candidates who appeared for the exam in January had long been anticipating the result declaration.

Over 19 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment which was notified last year for 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts. Close to 15 lakh appeared for the written test.

Out of these, 1.23 lakh have qualified for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The board has shortlisted candidates equivalent to 2.5 times the available vacancies.

In the first stage of the document verification and PST will be conducted for candidates who have been placed in the D-01 to D-05 group. Document verification and PST of these candidates will be held on November 28, 2019. Consequently, the admit cards for the DV and PST for these candidates will be released on the Board's official website on November 25, 2019.

Information regarding the document verification and PST process for rest of the candidates will be released later.

