UP PCS Exam: 2019 Interview List Out, 2020 Main Exam In January

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview list and main exam schedule of the 2019 and 2020 editions of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, respectively. The Commission has released the interview list and the main exam time table on its official website.

UP PCS 2019 Interview List

UP PCS 2020 Main Exam Schedule

In the 2019 exam, a total of 4783 candidates had appeared for the main exam in September out of which 811 candidates have qualified for the interview. The exam was held at centres in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in two sessions for four days.

The main exam of the UP PCS 2020 will be held from January 21 to 25 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The number of vacancies available for this recruitment is 200 for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination.

Selection to posts in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination is through Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personal Interview.

Recently, the Commission has announced vacancies in various government departments and organizations. Application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and candidates can fill and submit it before January 22.

The UPPSC has also announced to conduct exam for selection of Lecturers in government inter college.

