UP Higher Judicial Service 2018 Recruitment Process Begins

UP Higher Judicial Service 2018: Apply At allahabadhighcourt.nic.in

For the UP Higher Judicial Service 2018, recruitment process has begun. A total of 59 vacancies have been notified by the Allahabad High Court for recruitment out of which 8 vacancies are for those belonging to the SC category, 1 for the ST category and 16 for OBC category. 'There shall be 20% horizontal reservation for women,' reads the job notice. Applicants must be an advocate of not less than seven years continuous practice immediately preceding the last date fixed for the submission of application form.

Applicants must be in the age group of 35-45 years. Interested candidates must apply on or before December 14, 2018. Online applications can be downloaded or printed up to December 17, 2018. Candidates should submit the printout of the online applications along with copy of important documents or certificates till January 3, 2019.

Allahabad High Court will conduct preliminary exam on February 3, 2019. The exam will be held at Prayagaraj. It will consist of 100 questions and candidates will be allowed 2 hours. The pass mark to be eligible for the main exam is 45%. 'candidates not more than 20 times of number of vacancy category wise i.e. separately for General/Unreserved, SC, ST & OBC shall be admitted to the Main Written Examination. The candidates securing 45% or above in the Main Written Examination shall be called to appear in the interview subject to maximum thrice the number of vacancies categorywise,' reads the notice.

