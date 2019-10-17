UP Combined Junior Engineer Result Declared 3 Years After Exam

UP Combined Junior Engineer Exam 2013 Final Result: Know How To Check

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Junior Engineer Exam 2013. The result comes 3 years after the exam was conducted and 6 years after the recruitment was notified.

The recruitment was notified in December 2013 and the written exam was held on May 22-23, 2016. A total of 13,745 candidates took the exam and 3710 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of selection which is the personality test or the interview.

As of now, the exam conducting body UPPSC has not confirmed the date of interview.

The final mark, cut off and other details of the written test would be intimated to the candidates either individually or through the official website after the final result is declared.

Also after 2013, there has been no Combined State Engineering Services exam in Uttar Pradesh. Through this recruitment, until 2013, UPPSC selected candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari (Technical Officer) in irrigation department, minor irrigation department, rural engineering services department, land development and water resources department, public works department and groundwater department.

